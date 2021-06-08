BYRON “DOUG” DOUGLAS CURRY, 78 of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. He was born January 18, 1943, in Huntington, son of the late Lloyd Beecher and Erie Marie Blevins Curry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Lloyd (Juanita) Curry. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Ann Wilgus Curry; three children, Carol Curry Adams, Julie Curry (Susan) and Mark (Opal) Curry; four grandchildren, Audrey and Carter Adams, Kortney Curry, and T.J. (Brandy) Pennington; two great-grandchildren, Gage and Reed Pennington; two sisters, Pat Moore and Mary (Loren) Fisher; and several nieces and nephews. He retired from ARMCO Steel and was a member of Masonic Lodge #550 F&AM, Proctorville, Ohio. Doug enjoyed many community activities, serving on the board of Lawrence County Community Action Organization (CAO) and Briggs Library, and volunteering at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Doug was a member of the 1961 Untouchables Fairland Basketball Team and a lifelong supporter of the band and athletics. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the funeral home with Masonic Rites being conducted at 7:30 p.m. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you