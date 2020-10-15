Essential reporting in volatile times.

CALVIN DUANE WALTERS, 64, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at home. He was born February 26, 1956, in Greensboro, Ind., son of the late Cecil and Julia Breedlove Walters. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by foster mother, Sybil Bias; son, Tyler Walters; grandson, Dakota Bocook; one brother, Edward Breedlove; three sisters, Barbara Hayden, Mae Jessup and Rosemary Pugsley. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Gail Walters; three children, Tienna Runyon, Sonja Black and Chad Booth; six siblings, Buster Walters, Betty Egnor, Ellen McAllister, Connie McDaniels, Kerry Walters and Carol Walters; three grandchildren, Kaleb Krantz, Kameron Krantz and Zachary Bocook; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was a marine merchant for 30 years. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Roger Watts officiating. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

