CARL DAVID KELLEY, 64, of Ironton, husband of Debra Arbaugh Kelley, died July 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Ironton. He retired as an operator at Dow Chemical and Americas Styrenics. There will be a graveside service at 11:45 a.m. July 17 at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. There is no public visitation. A procession forms at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, at 11:15 a.m., leaving at 11:30 a.m. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

