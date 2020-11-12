CARL E. WHITE SR., 91, of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Peggy J. White, died Nov. 11 at home. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Nov. 14 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
