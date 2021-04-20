CARL EDGAR KELLEY, 86, of Ironton, widower of Marjorie Hope Shepherd Kelley, died April 17. He was a self-employed carpenter. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. April 21 at Zoar Baptist Church, Coal Grove, Ohio; burial following in Zoar Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. April 20 at Tracy Brammer Funeral Home, Ironton. Donations are suggested to the missionary of your choice. www.tracybrammerfh.com

