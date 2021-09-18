CARL FREDERICK KLEINMAN, 55, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Deloris Clark Kleinman, died Sept. 15 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was a purchasing agent for X_Cal Tools in South Point, a Fire Instructor at Collins Career Center, Deputy Chief at South Point Volunteer Fire Department and an Ohio District 11 Umpire. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 20 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 19 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home. www.slackandwallace.com.

