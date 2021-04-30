CARL GLENDON SIMPSON, 81, of Willow Wood, Ohio, husband of Mary Nance Simpson, died April 28 in The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. He was a retired end loader operator for Amcast Inc. and was a Symmes Valley School District school bus driver. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 3 at Linnville (Ohio) United Baptist Church; burial following in Locust Grove Cemetery, Scottown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. May 2 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

