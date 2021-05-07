CARL L. HAMLIN, 83, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, W.Va. He was born on May 16, 1937, in Huntington, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Alice L. Hamlin; parents, Byron Hamlin and Hazel Christian Hamlin; brother, Byron Hamlin; sister, Betty Rowe; brother-in-law, Dallas Brammer; and stepson, Joshua Mosley. Carl retired from Sears and was a member of First Southern Baptist Church, South Point, Ohio. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline “Jackie” Mosley Hamlin; special nephew, Christopher Rowe of Paintsville, Ky.; sisters-in-law, Pamela (Jimi) Thompson of South Point, Ohio, and Dottie Brammer of Chesapeake, Ohio; and granddaughter, Miley Lynn Mosley and her mother Megan Lawless of Chesapeake, Ohio. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Paul Michael Booth officiating. Burial will follow the service in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

