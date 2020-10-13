CARL LEE WRAY, 72, of Crown City, Ohio, life partner of Rosemary Stielper of Crown City, died Oct. 11 at home. He was a self-employed business owner. Funeral service 2 p.m. Oct. 13, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Bethel Cemetery. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 12 at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Morrisey says he's not quarantining after Trump White House meeting
- More businesses opening at The Summit
- Mingo County woman honored for work as COVID-19 nurse charged in shooting
- Britt's brigade: A South Point mother tackles breast cancer
- Mildred-Mitchell Bateman Hospital nurse dies of COVID-19
- Work begins to transform Mountain Health Arena plaza
- Proctorville man indicted on meth charges
- More than 30 in Ohio indicted on drug possession charges
- Virgin Hyperloop picks WV for developing its high-speed travel system
- TODD WEBSTER HANDLEY
Images
Collections
- Photos: Marshall vs. Western Kentucky, football
- Photos: Corn maze at Cooper Family Farms
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Hurricane, football
- Photos: Send off celebration for Dr. Neal Gibbins
- Photos: State Treasurer John Perdue visits kids at Cabell County Public Library
- Photos: 18th annual Ride With Cops
- Photos: Coal Grove vs. Grandview Heights, football
- Photos: Pet Blessings at Christ the King Lutheran Church
- Photos: Storytime at the Cabell County Public Library
- Photos: Paint & Sip Session at Marshall University