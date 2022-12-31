CARL LEO DAVIS, 93 of Proctorville, Ohio, formerly of Aaron's Creek passed away comfortably at his home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, surrounded by his children which loved him with all their hearts. He was born November 7, 1929, in Cabell County, W.Va., to his late parents, Amos and Esther Pitts Davis.
Carl was a graduate of Waterloo High School in 1948 and proudly served in the United States Air Force. While serving his country he was stationed at Andrews Air Force Base where he was a police airman. He retired from the Ironton Coke Plant and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Billie Joyce Herrell Davis, an infant son, five sisters, four brothers, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rex and Doris Massie Herrell.
He is survived by his children, Doris "Jane" (Bill) Graybeal of Scottown, Robert Amos (Carol) Davis of Proctorville, Carl Edward (Tammy) Davis of Willow Wood, Billy Joe (Liz) Davis of Coal Grove, Thomas Keith (Jessica) Davis of Pedro, Patricia Ann Lafon of Springfield, 18 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and one great- great-grandchild.
Carl loved visiting with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren telling them stories and laughing. He had some very special people in his life to help take care of him, Tanya, Janice, Mary, Misty and Regina. He had the best neighbors, Richard (Karen) Bennett, Shirley and Opal Adkins.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, January 2, 2023, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St. Ironton, Ohio with Ministers Jimmy Dillon and Luke Taylor officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Huntington P.O. Box 464 Huntington, WV 25709.
