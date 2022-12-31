Carl Leo Davis
CARL LEO DAVIS, 93 of Proctorville, Ohio, formerly of Aaron's Creek passed away comfortably at his home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, surrounded by his children which loved him with all their hearts. He was born November 7, 1929, in Cabell County, W.Va., to his late parents, Amos and Esther Pitts Davis.

Carl was a graduate of Waterloo High School in 1948 and proudly served in the United States Air Force. While serving his country he was stationed at Andrews Air Force Base where he was a police airman. He retired from the Ironton Coke Plant and was of the Baptist faith.

