CARL RAY PEMBERTON, 88, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton, Ohio. He was born July 9, 1932, in South Point, Ohio, son of the late Herbert and Frances Gilbert Pemberton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Pemberton, four brothers and one sister. He retired from BASF with 40 years of service and was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean War. Carl was a member of Proctorville VFW Post 6878 and also attended New Baptist Church in Huntington, W.Va. He is survived by five sons, Carl E. (Sandra) Pemberton of Barboursville, W.Va., Jim (Sue) Pemberton of South Point, Ohio, Terry A. (Becky) Pemberton of Proctorville, Ohio, Larry R. Pemberton of Williamstown, W.Va., and Daryl L. (Mindy) Pemberton of Proctorville, Ohio; one daughter, Sharon (Ronnie) Fetty of Huntington, W.Va.; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Friday, May 7, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Trent Eastman officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Proctorville VFW Post 6878 will conduct military graveside rites. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, May 7, 2021, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, 2932 South 5th Street, Ironton, OH 45638. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

