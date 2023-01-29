CARL RAYMOND PATRICK, 85 of South Point, Ohio, widower of Mary Patrick, died Jan. 25. He worked at Dayton Malleable Iron and retired from the South Point Board of Education. Graveside services will be at noon Jan. 30 at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.wallaceffh.com.

