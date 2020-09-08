Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CARL RAYMOND ROWE, 91, of Ironton, Ohio, widower of Gwen Rowe, died Sept. 4 at Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice Care Center. He was retired from Armco Steel. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home; entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Donations can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children Medical Center. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.