CARLA CAPPER MORRIS, 88, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, widow of William Morris, died May 7 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 11 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Woodland Cemetery, Section I. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 10 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mamre Baptist Church, 2367 County Road 182, Kitts Hill, OH 45645. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

