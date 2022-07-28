CARLOS "BO" M. HUTCHINSON JR., 49, of South Point, Ohio, father of Cheyenna Sword and Lacie Thomas, died July 22. He was employed at Bob Evans in South Point. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 29 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery, South Point. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with funeral expenses. www.wallaceffh.com.

