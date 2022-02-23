CAROL HAYNES, 68, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Monday, February 21, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. She was born July 14, 1953, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late William Henderson and Blanch Elizabeth Burns Bartram. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Woody Bartram. She was a retired cook from Chesapeake Schools and she attended Bethel Chapel Church. She is survived by her husband, Earl “Shorty” Haynes; one daughter, Lisa (Don) Whitmore of Crown City, Ohio; five grandchildren, Kaelin, Calli, Davis, Doug and Kari Whitmore; one sister, Deanna Lovejoy of Chesapeake, Ohio; two brothers, Bill (Sharon) Bartram of Chesapeake and Thurman (Jean) Bartram of South Point, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you