CAROL JEAN KILGORE SHANNON, 86, of South Point, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel conducted by Pastor Tracy Call. Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Carol was born on December 11, 1933, in Huntington, a daughter of the late James and Carrie Mae Hill Kilgore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters. She was a retired cook for the Cabell County School System, working at Washington Elementary School. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mark Allen and Theresa Shannon; daughters and sons-in-law, Brenda Sue and Gary Lusher and Deborah Kay and Jim Hopkins; grandchildren, Jeremy and John Lusher, Felicia, Brett and Scott Shannon, Stephanie Gracie and Sarah Hopkins; great-grandchildren, Phoebe and Olivia Lusher and Addison and Rylee Gracie; one brother and sister, Leonard Kilgore and Frances Sias; and friend and caregiver, Nicole Dyer. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

