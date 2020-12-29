CAROL LEE (HIERONIMUS) TOWNSEND, 80, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, left for her heavenly home on Thursday, December 24, 2020, one day before her 81st birthday. She was the daughter of Albert Lee and Charlotte (Joseph) Hieronimus. Carol was married to Danny Townsend for 61 ½ years. Carol was blessed with three daughters, Susan (Brent) Sias, Kristi (Matthew) Dillon, Jill (Jim) Sheridan; and six grandchildren, Hayley (Tyler) Smith, Samantha Dillon, Allison Sias, Sabrina Sheridan, Caleb Dillon and Sydnie Sheridan. One great-grandchild, Barrett Smith. Carol loved to attend her church. Carol also leaves behind her lifelong friend, Barbara Haas. Over the years she enjoyed shopping and visiting with her friends, Barbara Haas, the late Jean Ann Jenkins and the late Joyce Schwieckart. The family would like to express their special thanks to Hospice Care (Cindy and Christy) and In Home Care (Kim). Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Freedom Baptist Church, County Road 5, Kitts Hill, Ohio, with Pastor Matt Dillon officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday at noon until time of the service at the church. Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, Ohio, is honored to assist the Townsend family with arrangements.
