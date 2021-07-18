CAROL SUE (JETT) GALLOWAY, 78, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington. She was born on October 1, 1942, in Barboursville, a daughter of William K. and Alice (Jarrell) Jett. She was a graduate of Huntington East High School, retired from Big Bear, a member of Rome Church of Christ for 44 years, and loved watching the Reds baseball and Westerns. She is survived by her husband, Clinton F. Galloway, of 59 years; three daughters, Barbara S. Berry of Columbus, Ohio (Chuck Saxton), Sharon K. Galloway of Denver, Colo., and LeighAnn Wittman of Marysville, Ohio (Nick); one son, Glenn E. Galloway of Elkins, W.Va.; seven grandchildren, Heather Rogers of Arkansas (Silas), Ian Galloway of West Virginia, Brice Brand (Martin) of North Carolina, Stephanie Wittman of Indiana, Nathan Wittman of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Sara and Noah Wittman of Marysville, Ohio; five great-grandchildren, Aidan, Owen and Ava Hall, Lilyanna Rogers of Arkansas and Holden Brand of North Carolina; two brothers, Roger Jett (Vicki) of Tennessee and Lee Jett (Strother) of North Carolina; two sisters, Sandra Ellis (Larry) of Huntington and Linda Harshbarger (Mitchell) of Huntington; one aunt, Mary Bryant of Huntington; and several cherished nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Minister Chris French officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 19, 2021, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

