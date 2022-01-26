CAROLINE HILLARD, 59, of South Point, Ohio, passed away early Tuesday morning, January 25, 2022, following an extended illness. Caroline was born November 20, 1962, in Suffolk, England, to Dan Crace and the late Doreen McCallister. In addition to her mother, Caroline was preceded in death a daughter, Holly Marie Hillard. Survivors include one son, James Randall Hillard and wife Kristen; one daughter, Meagon Keck and her husband Eric of Ashland; the father of her children, Rodney Hillard of Raceland, Ky.; two grandchildren, Oliver Keck and Olivia Keck; one sister, Patricia Houser of South Carolina; along with a host of extended family and friends. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, January 28, 2022, at Caniff Funeral Home, Westwood, Ky. Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to service Friday. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.canifffuneralhome.com.

