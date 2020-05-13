A love that lasted 65 years then together again. CAROLYN JOAN JONES, 85, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at home. She was born November 9, 1934, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Arthur and Jewell Hensley Wheeler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl E. Jones; son, Carlton Ray Jones; son-in-law, Jimmy Pettigrew; three sisters, Ramona J. Gibson, Patricia A. Eubanks and Phyllis L. Wheeler; five brothers, Kenneth R. Wheeler, David L. Wheeler, Raymond Wheeler, Gerald M. Wheeler and Lance K. Wheeler. She was a member of Gold Tone Choir in Fort Worth, Texas, and was in the competition for Mrs. Senior Texas 1999. She loved to garden and loved flowers, bird watching, singing, canning, getting together with family for picnics, and homecomings with family and friends. She was a member of Miller Church of Christ. She is survived by three daughters, Yvonne C. (Jeffrey L.) Wargo of Ravenna, Ohio, Beverly L. Pettigrew of Wisconsin and Valery G. (Doyle) Collins of Texas; one son, Anthony E. (Barbara) Jones of Texas; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Marion F. Broughton of Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio, with Pastor Jessie Lacey officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
