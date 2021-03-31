CAROLYN KAY MARKEL GILES, 79, of Ironton, Ohio, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021, in Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky. Carolyn was born November 14, 1941, in Ironton, Ohio, a daughter to the late Don and Mary Louise Jones Markel. Carolyn was a graduate of Ironton High School. Carolyn was one of the first women to drive a semi-truck, hauling coil steel. She also trained Lipizzaner Stallions and retired as a nurse for Best Care. She was a member of St. Lawrence O’Toole Catholic Church. Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Charles (Cheryl) Giles of Moline, Ill., and Samuel (Maple) Giles of Taylorsville, Ga.; sister, Mary Lou Day of Ironton; and two grandsons, Christopher Giles and Charles Giles, both of Dekalb, Ill. There will be a Celebration of Life service at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 South Sixth Street, Ironton, with Father David Huffman officiating. Friends may call Thursday from 1:30 p.m. until time of the service. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Lawrence County Animal Shelter, 1302 Adams Lane, Ironton, OH 45638. To offer the Giles family condolences, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.

