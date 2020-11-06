Essential reporting in volatile times.

CAROLYN L. CHAPMAN, 77, of Proctorville, Ohio, born September 19, 1943, in Huntington, W.Va., formerly of Bridgeton, N.J., departed this world on November 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Carter and Helen Liccioli, and her husband, Paul Chapman. She is survived by her loving family, two sons, Richard and Carl; a daughter, Robin Espinet; two grandchildren, Caige and Caitlyn; three great-grandchildren, Caiden, Hailey and Blaike; and her siblings, Robert, Sharon, Barbra, Linda and Bruce. After 20 years, Carolyn retired from Owens-Illinois Glass Company of Bridgeton, N.J. She continued her hardworking ethics by owning/operating a wholesale plant nursery for 30 years before moving to Proctorville, Ohio. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

