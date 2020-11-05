CAROLYN L. CHAPMAN, 77, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Paul Chapman, died Nov. 2 at home. She retired from Owens-Illinois Glass of Bridgeton, N.J., and owned and operated a wholesale plant nursery. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 7 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
