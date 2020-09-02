Essential reporting in volatile times.

CAROLYN LEE “NAE” BRADSHAW, 78, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at home. She was born March 30, 1942, in Boyd County, Kentucky, daughter of the late Samuel Mullins and Virginia Mullins Clark. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Dallas Matthew Bradshaw; a sister, Connie Sue Reliford; a brother, Larry D. Mullins; and infant son, Johnny Parsons. She is survived by a daughter, Kristin S. (Rusty) Bick of Kitts Hill, Ohio; a son, Roy D. Parsons of Flatwoods, Ky.; nine grandchildren, Brooklyn (Micah) Settle, Nick (Samantha) Bryant, Heath Markel, Haley Markel (Nathan) Knipp, Zac and Josh Parsons, Kyle Bradshaw, Dallas Ryan Bradshaw and Brody Bradshaw; five great-grandchildren, Raeleigh and Tripp, Tanner and Tate, and Hilda; and a very close friend, Ann Davis of Ashland, Ky. Funeral service will be conducted 10 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery, Ashland, Ky. No visitation will be held. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

