CAROLYN LEE “NAE” BRADSHAW, 78, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at home. She was born March 30, 1942, in Boyd County, Kentucky, daughter of the late Samuel Mullins and Virginia Mullins Clark. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Dallas Matthew Bradshaw; a sister, Connie Sue Reliford; a brother, Larry D. Mullins; and infant son, Johnny Parsons. She is survived by a daughter, Kristin S. (Rusty) Bick of Kitts Hill, Ohio; a son, Roy D. Parsons of Flatwoods, Ky.; nine grandchildren, Brooklyn (Micah) Settle, Nick (Samantha) Bryant, Heath Markel, Haley Markel (Nathan) Knipp, Zac and Josh Parsons, Kyle Bradshaw, Dallas Ryan Bradshaw and Brody Bradshaw; five great-grandchildren, Raeleigh and Tripp, Tanner and Tate, and Hilda; and a very close friend, Ann Davis of Ashland, Ky. Funeral service will be conducted 10 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery, Ashland, Ky. No visitation will be held. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Business Beat: Ashland Town Center adding several new retailers
- Editorial: Construction of new I-64 bridges at Nitro about to begin
- ESPN's Jones riles West Virginians with D'Antoni comment
- Police roundup: Man charged with malicious assault in West Huntington stabbing
- Man faces life after caught distributing up to 1.5 kilos of meth in Huntington area
- Three Huntington businesses honored for exporting to new countries
- Grant Wells named Marshall’s starting QB for opener vs. Eastern Kentucky
- More salary reductions likely at Marshall
- Huntington approves $1.293 million contract to begin arena plaza renovations
- West Virginia kids shining for Holliday, Herd
Images
Collections
- Photos: Fairland vs. Chesapeake, football
- Photos: Storm damage around Huntington
- Photos: Linda Childers' Summer Art Show 2020
- Photos: Crossroads Farmers Market and Deli
- Photos: Women’s Suffrage Centennial Celebration: Driving for Democracy motorcade
- Photos: Ohio Valley Conference cross country meet
- Photos: Duke Ridgely Invitational Golf Tournament
- Photos: Crossroads Farmers Market and Deli
- Photos: Marshall Recreation conducts 3v3 freshman soccer tournament
- Photos: W.Va. high school football