CAROLYN LOUISE McDANIELS, 91, of Ironton, widow of James B. McDaniels, died April 27. She had been an accountant for Dawson-Thompson Oil Company, The Ironton Tribune and the C&O Railroad. There will be a graveside service at 10 a.m. May 4 at Woodland Cemetery, Section 1. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. Donations are suggested to the Lawrence County Humane Society, PO Box 412, Ironton, OH 45638. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

