CAROLYN MELVIN, 84 of Coal Grove, Ohio, died Nov. 9. She worked at the Lawrence Court House in the Auditor's and Recorder's office. She was also employed at Ashland Oil. Funeral Mass will be 1 p.m. Nov. 14 at St. Lawrence Church, Ironton. Burial in Woodland Cemetery follows. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at O'Keefe Baker Funeral Home, Ironton.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you