Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CAROLYN SELLARDS FORBUSH, 73, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Garland Forbush, died Aug. 29 at her residence. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home; visitation will be 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice. www.slackandwallace.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.