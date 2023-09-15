The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CAROLYN SUE DUNCAN, 78, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, died Tuesday, September 12, 2023, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born March 7, 1945, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Cecil and Edith Adkins. She was also preceded in death by her son, Jonathan Duncan. Survivors include her husband, William Duncan, one daughter, Artina (Travis) Lane of Barboursville, two sons, William Duncan II and Ellen Lucas of Barboursville and Scottie Duncan of Willow Wood, Ohio, and a host of grandchildren. There was a private graveside service. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you