CAROLYN SUE THOMAS, 73, of South Point, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Carolyn is survived by her mother, Mary Lou Nicely of Proctorville, Ohio; her brother, Mike Weisend (Tammy) of Proctorville, Ohio; her daughter, Terri Thomas Stuckey of Charleston, S.C.; and two grandchildren, Cody Stuckey and Abby Stuckey of Charleston, S.C. There will be a Celebration of Life at Hall Funeral Home on Sunday, March 20, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you