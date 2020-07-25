CARRIE LEA MALONE-McMANUS, 49, of Pedro, Ohio, daughter of Susanne Crisp-Malone, died July 23. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 30 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Lawrence Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
