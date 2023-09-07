CARROLL "BUTCH" KINCAID, 81, of Proctorville, Ohio passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va. He was born March 5, 1942, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Haskell Joseph and Matilda Caroline Lambert Kincaid. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Roger (Peggy) Kincaid; two sisters, Diana (Lyndal Bob) Clark, Ella Jean (Wallace) Kemp; and grandson Cody Plymale. Butch retired from Special Metals, was a member of VFW Post 6878 Honor Guard, an Army veteran, member of Proctorville Masonic Lodge 550 F&AM and a member of First Baptist Church of Proctorville, Ohio. He was an avid hunter and loved guns. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sheila Kearns Kincaid; two daughters, Angie (Tony) Asbury and Andrea (Scott) Adkins; four grandchildren, Keely Amanda Adkins and fiancé, Tyler Lusk, Maggie Lauren Adkins, Kianna Miller-Asbury and Isabella Asbury and several nieces, nephews, and friends. There will be a funeral service at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Proctorville. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
