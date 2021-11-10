CARROLL KEEFER, 91, of Chesapeake, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 5, 2021, at his home that he shared with his wife of 68 years, Wanda Fuller Keefer. Carroll is preceded in death by his parents, Alka and Mildred Niday Keefer; beloved daughter, Sheila Keefer Johnson; and great-grandson, Joshua Blake. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Kevin Keefer (Tonya); son-in-law, Bruce Johnson; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio; visitation will be one hour prior. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gideons, Post Office Box 687, Proctorville, OH 45669. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you