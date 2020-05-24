Essential reporting in volatile times.

CASEY EUGENE KERNS, 44, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at his residence. The Pedro, Ohio, native was born December 30, 1975, the son of the late Ronald Eugene Kerns and Debra DePriest of Pedro, Ohio. Casey was a 1994 graduate of Rock Hill High School. He was an avid businessman and a member of the Sprinkler Fitters Union No. 669. He enjoyed taking flight lessons at the Lawrence County Airpark, SCUBA diving and spending time with his family. Anyone he crossed paths with became a friend. He had the most forgiving, selfless heart, and anyone who knew him would never be without a helping hand. He loved his girls dearly and would do anything for them. They were his world. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Frank Eugene Kerns, maternal grandfather, Clarence Ellis DePriest, and an aunt, Clara Williams. In addition to his mother, he is survived by three daughters, Kierra (Robert) McDaniel, Alexis Kerns and Olivia Kerns, all of Chesapeake, Ohio; the mother of his children, Courtney Kerns; a brother, Mitchell (Krissye) Kerns; a sister, Jenny Lind (Boyd Blake) Kerns of Ironton; maternal grandmother, Linda DePriest; paternal grandmother, Virginia Kerns; nephews, Jaden, Ethan, Landon, Boyd and Casey; nieces, Keely, Macy, Josey, Haley and Maddi; great-nephew, Kason; favorite companion and man’s best friend, Vinny; and many other cousins, family and friends. He was always up for a good time and will be missed greatly. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, with Pastor Tom Jones and Pastor Thomas Jones officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 26, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuenralhome.net.

