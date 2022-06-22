CATHERINE RICE, 94, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Catherine was born February 22, 1928, to the late John and Sadie Barker. She was preceded in death by husband Harry Rice Sr., brothers John Jr., Bert, Forester and Ray, sisters Dorothy, Esther, Lennie, Ida and Mary, son-in-law Garry Watson and great-grandchildren Samantha Miller, Zane Mayenschein and Isaiah Rice. She leaves behind two sons, Harry Rice Jr. (Donna) and Raymond Rice Sr. (Connie) and two daughters, Doris Mayenschein (Carl) and Debbie Watson, all of Proctorville. Catherine had 12 grandchildren, Raymond Jr., Kevin, Julie, Paula, Marty, Lisa, Misty, Jason, Wendy, Shanda, Shawn and Brittany; 22 great-grandchildren, and two great- great-grandchildren. Catherine was a member of Chesapeake Pentecostal Church. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Daniel Sewell and Pastor George Scott officiating. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday June 22, 2022, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.Va. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

