CATHERINE TURINA PLYMALE, 96, widow of Robert Lee Plymale, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday May 2, 2023. She was born December 13, 1926, to Chiaffredo and Cleo Pearl Turina in Fairmont, W.Va. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Misty Sue; brother Jimmy Turina; sisters Hettie Misner, Mary Prodan and Helen Dzadovsky. She is survived by her three children, Dr. Steven (Barbara) Plymale of Lexington, Ky., Johannah (Alton) Gue of Barboursville, W.Va., and Catherine Lee (Robert Allen) Ferguson of Lexington, Ky. five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and friends. After raising her three children, Catherine attended Marshall University and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in 1965. She did her student teaching at Ceredo Elementary and so impressed the principal that she was asked to become a permanent member of the teaching staff. She taught at Ceredo Elementary for 26 years and touched more lives than she will ever know. Our hearts are heavy. Una Mamma Italiana E' benedizioni di Dio. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery in Kenova, W.Va. There will be no visitation. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com

