CATHERINE TURINA PLYMALE, 96, widow of Robert Lee Plymale, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday May 2, 2023. She was born December 13, 1926, to Chiaffredo and Cleo Pearl Turina in Fairmont, W.Va. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Misty Sue; brother Jimmy Turina; sisters Hettie Misner, Mary Prodan and Helen Dzadovsky. She is survived by her three children, Dr. Steven (Barbara) Plymale of Lexington, Ky., Johannah (Alton) Gue of Barboursville, W.Va., and Catherine Lee (Robert Allen) Ferguson of Lexington, Ky. five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and friends. After raising her three children, Catherine attended Marshall University and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in 1965. She did her student teaching at Ceredo Elementary and so impressed the principal that she was asked to become a permanent member of the teaching staff. She taught at Ceredo Elementary for 26 years and touched more lives than she will ever know. Our hearts are heavy. Una Mamma Italiana E' benedizioni di Dio. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery in Kenova, W.Va. There will be no visitation. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cabell County restaurant inspections
- Herd trio ink deals after NFL Draft ends
- Eastgate Shopping Plaza sells for over $1.7 million at public auction
- Sectional softball: Knights knock off Lincoln County
- Cabell Midland, Ironton to meet in football at Marshall
- Sons of Marshall, indeed: progeny of former Herd stars earn shot at NFL
- Jim's Steak and Spaghetti says it won't have strawberry pie in 2023
- Lost Huntington: First Guyandotte Bridge
- Sectional softball: Knights make hay in opener against Wolves
- Playing the portal: Marshall balancing roster as transfers come and go
Collections
- Photos: HHS football team members receive championship rings
- Photos: 2023 Huntington High School Prom
- Photos: Marshall conducts 2023 Spring Commencement
- Photos: "High School Artist of the Tri-State" exhibition
- Photos: HHS Prom at Mountain Health Arena
- Photos: 51st Cabell County Special Olympics
- Photos: Cabell County's National Day of Prayer service
- Photos: Mountwest Community and Technical College 2023 Spring Commencement
- Photos: Healthy Kids Day
- Photos: Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 softball tournament, Wednesday