CATHRYN JOYCE JUSTICE, 64, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Edgewood Manor in Lucasville, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her father, Chester Maynard; brother, Ricky Carter; and aunt, Bertha King. Cathryn was an employee of Ashland Oil Company and a member of Chesapeake Nazarene Church. She is survived by her mother, Hazel Braden; one son, Adam Justice; one daughter, Mary Justice; one brother, Bruce Maynard; two sisters, Loretta Caudill of Virginia and Nancy Estep of North Carolina; many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery in Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

