CECIL BERT DISHMAN, 84, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at home. He was born May 16, 1937, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Ivan and Grace Patterson Dishman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Dishman; daughter, Lisa Barnett; brother, Kenneth Dishman; and uncle and aunt who raised him, Cecil and Edith Dishman. He was a retired Riverboat Captain with AEP. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, member of Chesapeake American Legion and the VFW and DAV. Cecil is survived by two daughters, Drema Geer and Shawnda (Rick) Garrett; grandchildren, Cara (Cameron) Smoot, Tiffany (Randy) Garrett, Kelli Collins, Connie Garrett, Shawnda (Andrew) Garrett, Trent (Madison) Garrett, Ricky Garrett, Scott Barnett, Nathan Barnett and Joslynn Evans; three great-grandchildren, Bryson Garrett, Jace Garrett and Grayson Toney; special niece, Brenda McComas; special nephew, Woody Adkins; great-nieces, Jacki Mason Woods and Zowie Rollins; a special friend, Larry Collins; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, September 17, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

