CECIL DANIELS, 92, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Mary Daniels, died Nov. 16 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Funeral service will be at noon Nov. 20 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to South Point Methodist Church, 202 3rd St. E., South Point, OH 45680. Masks will be required to attend. www.slackandwallace.com.

