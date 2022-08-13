CECIL GOBLE CLINE, 87, of Ironton, widower of Velda Darnell Cline, died Aug. 6. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Sept. 23 at First United Methodist Church, 101 North Fifth St., Ironton. A luncheon will be served immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may made to Harvest for the Hungry Food Pantry, P.O. Box 153, Ironton. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

