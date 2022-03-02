CECIL “JUNIOR” SULLIVAN, 79, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at home. He was born on February 11, 1943, in Wayne County, W.Va., to the late Cecil and Hastie Sullivan. He was retired from CSX of 40 years, was in the Army Reserve, a 1961 Fairland High School graduate and a member of Church of Christ. He is survived by his wife, Connie Harber Sullivan; one daughter, Kimberly (Deron) Carrico of Proctorville, Ohio; one son, Greg (Ashley) Sullivan of Proctorville, Ohio; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Emily Carrico, and Macie and Andrew Sullivan; two sisters, Wilma (Jim) Rucker of South Point, Ohio, and Frances Brown of Proctorville, Ohio; sister-in-law, Charlotte Harber; and several nieces and a nephew. Funeral service will be at noon Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Minister Jeff Garrett officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

