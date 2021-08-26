CECIL WILDS, age 89, of Ironton, Ohio, passed away Aug. 23, 2021, in Sanctuary of Ohio. He was born May 4, 1932, to the late Walter and Elise Baker Wilds. He was the husband of Karen Wilds. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and of Baptist faith. Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Jennifer (Kirby) Allen; son, Cecil (Kristi) Wilds Jr.; three grandchildren. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Bellefonte Memorial Gardens, Jim Smedly officiating. O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. 

