CHAD THOMAS LEWIS, 42, formerly of Ironton, son of Thomas Ray and Nancy Jean Wade Lewis of Ironton, died Jan. 10 at home in New York. He was the Vice President of Sales for the New York division of Lime Media. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 20 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 19 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to the Chad Lewis Memorial Fund, c/o Ohio Valley Bank, 1013 Ironton Hills Dr., Unit A, Ironton, Ohio 45638, to be distributed among his charitable organizations. www.tracybrammerfh.com.

