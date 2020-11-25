CHANCE LEE CORBIN, 11, of Ironton, son of Jason and Alisha Friend Edwards of Ironton, died Nov. 21 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a fourth-grade student at Rock Hill Elementary School. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 27 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. Memorial donations may be made to Phillips Funeral Home, PO Box 122, Ironton, OH 45638, to help with expenses. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

