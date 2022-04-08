CHANCIE EVERETT LOVE, 69, of Proctorville, Ohio, entered into the arms of God on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. He was born on September 22, 1952, to the late Everett and Emmajean Love. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Juanita Love and Arzella Smith. Surviving are one daughter, Stephanie (Brian) Glenn; one granddaughter, Addison Glenn of Chesapeake, Ohio; two brothers, Buford (Norma) and David Love, both of Proctorville, Ohio; one sister, Lurana (Jim) Goodwin of Portsmouth, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; and one very special cousin, Jewell Daniels of Proctorville, Ohio. Chancie worked at AC&F Industries and was retired from Fairland School District. A strong Union man, he loved horse racing and The Ohio State University. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Terry Wagner officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
