CHARLES ALLEN NANCE, 89, of Ironton, husband of Virgileen Swartzwelder Nance, died Aug. 4 in King's Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 12 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Leatherwood Cemetery, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service funeral home. The family requests that mask be worn. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
