CHARLES “CHUCK” EVERETT McCORMICK, 63, of Chesapeake, Ohio, gained his angel wings on January 7, 2021. He was born on July 19, 1957, in Huntington, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Damer and Edna Woods McCormick, five brothers, two sisters and several nieces and nephews. He was pastor of RT 60 FW Baptist Church of Kenova, W.Va. Through the years, he pastored two other churches and was assistant pastor at one church. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Debra “Debbie” McCormick; one daughter, Deborah (Dan) Huron, one son, Mark (Whitney) McCormick, one step-grandson, Phoenix Huron, all of Chesapeake; six sisters; two brothers; a host of nephews and nieces; and church family that loved him. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by Rev. Steve Stapleton. Burial will follow the service in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

