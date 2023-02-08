CHARLES CLIFFORD BOWLING, 83 of Kitts Hill, Ohio, husband of Carol Clark Bowling, died Feb. 6 at home. He worked at Armco Steel before beginning Bowling Excavation. Services will be 1 p.m. Feb. 9 at Oakland Chapel, 146 Township Road 256, Pedro, Ohio. Burial will be in Aid Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Arrangements are directed by Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Jeremiah 38 Ministries, 5343 County Road 19, Kitts Hill, Ohio 45645.

