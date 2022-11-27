CHARLES CLYDE "CHARLIE" LEWIS, 92, of Proctorville, Ohio formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed to his heavenly home October 30, 2022, in Wyngate at RiversEdge. Charlie was born on November 2, 1929, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Clyde Dayton Lewis and Jeannette Lee Harrold Lewis. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Ann Davis Lewis, to whom he was married for 37 years; a son, Thornton Harrold Lewis; and sisters, Florence Stevens and Jeanne Thomasson. Surviving are a sister Lynda McConnell, two daughters and four grandchildren from a previous marriage; two stepsons and a step granddaughter and grandson, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Charlie was a 1947 graduate of Huntington High School, a 1954 graduate of Marshall University, majoring in Biology Science and a minor in Sociology, and later graduated with a Master of Arts degree. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He proudly served in the U.S. Army in 1954-1956 in the Army Chemical Center labs. Charlie and Margaret Ann moved back to Huntington from North Carolina in 1994. They were members of Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir and was a member of the Fellowship Sunday School Class. While in Charlotte, Charlie served as Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation Commissioner. He retired from the UNC of Charlotte Biology Department as a lab manager and instructor. Upon his re-location to Huntington, he was employed as a Superintendent at Spring Hill Cemetery and later served as Director of the Huntington Parks & Recreation. One of his accomplishments during his tenure was the tree planting and landscaping of Ritter Park. He chaired the Huntington Bicentennial Commission. He was a member of Toastmasters, Rotary, Lions and Big Brothers/Sisters. During retirement he became a Certified Master Gardner and served on the Board for Cabell Huntington Hospital Auxiliary. He participated with his wife, Margaret Ann, in the Marshall University Choral Union. Rev. Teresa Deane and Rev. Dr. William Wilson will conduct a memorial service on Tuesday, November 29 at 11 a.m. at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, Huntington. Following the service there will be a reception to greet family and friends. Private interment will follow with the family at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. The family extends their thanks to Johnson Memorial UMC friends and the ministers for their prayers and support. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary has assisted the family. Memorials may be made to Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, Music Scholarship Endowment Fund, and P.O. Box 26, Huntington WV 25706. Family Guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
