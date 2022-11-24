CHARLES CLYDE LEWIS, 92 of Proctorville, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, widower of Margaret Ann Davis Lewis, died Oct. 30 in Wyngate at RiversEdge. He retired from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte Biology Department as a lab manager and instructor. In Huntington, he was a Superintendent at Spring Hill Cemetery and Director of the Huntington Parks & Recreation. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 29 at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, Huntington. Memorials may be made to Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, Music Scholarship Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 26, Huntington WV 25706. www.klingelcarpenter.com.

